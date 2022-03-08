Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a Tuscan Chicken dish, you don’t want to pass up. This delicious dish will be hit on any table.

For this dish you will need:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (breast halves)

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

¼ teaspoon paprika

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

Cream Sauce

1 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon corn starch

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

⅓ cup sundried tomatoes (chopped)

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

½ cup chopped fresh spinach

Instructions: