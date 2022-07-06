SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lance Thompson, was born and raised here in Shreveport, started singing when he was merely 3 years old, and is now a contemporary R&B artist.

Music has always been part of his life from singing in his church, to school, including honor choir. Lance Thompson is a singer, songwriter, producer, and entertainer.

Undeniably Lance Thompson will be performing this Saturday, July 9th at the Remington Rooftop, 220 Travis Street Shreveport, LA 71101, doors open at 7 pm; the show starts at 7:30 pm. Do not miss this show and Lance’s incredible voice. Tickets can be purchased online for $35 or $45 at the door.

Undeniably Lance Thompson concert will be taking his show on the road, so be sure to keep up with Lance and his music!

For more information visit and follow Lance on social media: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Apple Music, BandsinTown