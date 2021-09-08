LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Dr. Bruce Willson Jr. the President of United Way Of Northwest Louisiana. To talk about Hurricane Ida and the relief efforts that they are contributing to and where you can show your part to help. For more information visit: www.unitedwaynwla.org and To make a contribution to the United for NWLA Fund or to learn more, please visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/UNITEDFORNWLA/.

Most Needed Items:

• Disposable masks

• Blankets

• Universal gift cards

• Bottled water

• Sanitization supplies

• Shelf-stable foods

• Toiletries

LSU Health Sciences and Ochsner LSU has also partnered with us to collect items, and they will be collecting this Friday, September 10th, from 6:30 AM to 3:30 PM. Shreve Memorial Libraries is collecting supplies on September 8th and 9th at their Shreveport City branches during operating hours.