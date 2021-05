We will continue to see warm and dry weather for the next few days. A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms on Mother’s Day. Next week begins with more rain and will likely end with a few days of sunshine.

Thursday has been another gorgeous day of weather around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 50s and have climbed into the 70s and low 80s. We will see similar conditions on Friday. Lows Friday morning will once again be in the low to middle 50s. We will see daytime highs climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.