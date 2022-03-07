The Parish of Caddo Parks and Recreation education coordinator Stacy Gray is in the studio to talk about their upcoming volunteer naturalist training.

Participants in the training can enjoy learning about the history of Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, as well as their programs. Participants can also learn how to care for wildlife and make presentations with their educational ambassadors.

The training will take place on March 15th from 6pm-8:30pm at Walter B. Jacobs Nature Park located at 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road.

For more information you can visit Caddo Parks and Recreation website, or find them on Facebook.