Volunteers for Youth Justice annually recruits, trains and supports hundreds of volunteers to provide services for children at-risk in North Louisiana. Development Director, Amie Baham is in the studio to talk about their upcoming fundraiser event Gumbo Gladiators.

Gumbo Gladiators will be held on March 12th, at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett St in Downtown Shreveport.

You can gather your forces and compete for your chance to earn prizes, as well as the title Gumbo Gladiator.

For more information, or to register as a contestant, or to register your business as a gumbo sponsor

visit Gumbo Gladiators event website.