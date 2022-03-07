K.C. Kilpatrick founder of Geaux 4 Kids, and Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator are in the studio this morning for our 6 hours of caring event to benefit Geaux 4 Kids.

K.C. has dedicated her life to providing comfort to kids during some of the most uncertain times of their lives, so Geaux 4 kids was born.

“These are just children who have been through some horrible, horrific things that’s not their fault. Everything they know, good, bad, and indifferent, is over in that situation,” said K.C. Kilpatrick, founder of Geaux 4 Kids.

The public is invited to help pack 3,000 Geaux Bags during the ‘Give Back Geaux Pack‘ event taking place weekdays from March 1 through March 25. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1125 Forum Drive in Shreveport.

To donate or volunteer, please call 318-629-7121 to help local kids.