Watch the comedy production Bob: A Life in Five Acts at home

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Director John Daniel and Jason woods join Biskie to discuss their upcoming virtual production, Bob: A Life in Five Acts. This oddball comedy chronicles the life to death story of Bob as he goes from a baby abandoned in the bathroom of a White Castle restaurant to a folk legend known by everyone in America.

The on-demand show will be available to view online from 12 a.m. on January 23 through midnight on February 24 on ShowTix4U.com. Tickets are $15. Ticket holders will be emailed a link to the production. Pre-show ticket sales are online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439, at shreveportlittletheatre.com, or on SLT’s Facebook page.