Watch the comedy production Bob: A Life in Five Acts at home

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Director John Daniel and Jason woods join Biskie to discuss their upcoming virtual production, Bob: A Life in Five Acts. This oddball comedy chronicles the life to death story of Bob as he goes from a baby abandoned in the bathroom of a White Castle restaurant to a folk legend known by everyone in America.

The on-demand show will be available to view online from 12 a.m. on January 23 through midnight on February 24 on ShowTix4U.com. Tickets are $15. Ticket holders will be emailed a link to the production. Pre-show ticket sales are online at ShowTix4U.com or by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439, at shreveportlittletheatre.com, or on SLT’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss