Loving Living Local

Watermelon Feta Basil Salad

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- There’s no food that says summer like watermelon! Biskie and Josh toss together a quick watermelon feta basil salad using cucumbers and fresh basil from our own work garden. Check out the recipe below!

  • 5 cups fresh watermelon cut into bite-size chunks
  • 2 cups cucumber roughly chopped, see notes
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil roughly chopped, see notes
  • 4-6 ounces feta cheese see notes
  • 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
  • 2-3 tablespoons olive oil
  • kosher salt to taste
  • black pepper to taste
  • Prep the watermelon, cucumber, and basil. Add them all to a large salad bowl.
  • Break apart the feta with your hands or using a knife, and add that to the salad bowl as well. Give everything a nice toss.
  • Add champagne vinegar and olive oil. Start with 2 tablespoons of oil and add more after tasting if you’d like. Mix very well with a large spoon or using your hands.
  • Taste for seasoning, and add salt and pepper if you’d like. Stir again and serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss