LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- There’s no food that says summer like watermelon! Biskie and Josh toss together a quick watermelon feta basil salad using cucumbers and fresh basil from our own work garden. Check out the recipe below!
- 5 cups fresh watermelon cut into bite-size chunks
- 2 cups cucumber roughly chopped, see notes
- 1/4 cup fresh basil roughly chopped, see notes
- 4-6 ounces feta cheese see notes
- 2 tablespoons champagne vinegar
- 2-3 tablespoons olive oil
- kosher salt to taste
- black pepper to taste
- Prep the watermelon, cucumber, and basil. Add them all to a large salad bowl.
- Break apart the feta with your hands or using a knife, and add that to the salad bowl as well. Give everything a nice toss.
- Add champagne vinegar and olive oil. Start with 2 tablespoons of oil and add more after tasting if you’d like. Mix very well with a large spoon or using your hands.
- Taste for seasoning, and add salt and pepper if you’d like. Stir again and serve!