Watermelon Feta Basil Salad

The threat of rain will remain rather low Thursday and will start to increase Friday and this weekend. With the rain around, below-normal temperatures will return through most of next week. We could dry out by next weekend.

Wednesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with limited rainfall. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s and returned to the low to middle 90s this afternoon. Look for similar temperatures Thursday. We will likely see overnight lows in the low to middle 70s. Look for daytime highs Thursday afternoon to be close to normal for this time of year in the low to middle 90s.