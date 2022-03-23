Dr. Greg Redmond, physical therapist at Eberhardt Physical Therapy, Nutrition and Wellness Clinic is live in the studio with Biskie giving us all some tips for pain management for wellness Wednesday.

No one enjoys aches and pain, but it’s part of life. The good news is, most pain can be managed. The staff at Eberhardt Physical Therapy are trained to help you identify the source of your pain and what might be triggering it, and how to prevent it.

The team at Eberhardt Physical Therapy, Nutrition and Wellness is ready to help you create a pain management plan that works for you, and gives you the answers you need to be successful in managing your pain without being dependent on medication.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Greg online or by calling (318) 222-7442.

For more information you can find Dr. Redmond on Facebook and YouTube.