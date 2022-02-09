Skip to content
News
Top Stories
Man shot, run over at Shreveport motel identified
Louisiana Army National Guard’s 1st Black woman pilot
Girl, 9, killed as man tries to shoot robber: police
Severe storms are possible Thursday morning
Kidscast: Alex Latin
Strong storms Thursday, heavy rain next week
Breezy Tuesday, strong storms possible soon
Warm weather leads to strong storms Wednesday night
All-Star debut moment? Look to Morant, Ball for highlights
Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O’Connell
Bengals extend coach Zac Taylor’s contract through …
AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as …
Top Stories
Funerals set in NWLA for 13 veterans who died alone
Blood drive Saturday honors fallen Bossier deputy
Standout Student: Christian Willis
Marshall shelter hosts ‘Mardi Paws’ adoption special
Wellness Wednesday
Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Greg Redmond
Top Wellness Wednesday Headlines
Trending Stories
Shreveport man claims he shot, killed man to defend …
Caddo sheriffs arrest one after cocaine bust
Man shot, run over at Shreveport motel identified
Jewella Ave. convenience store shooting victim dies
National Weather Service: Severe Weather Prep
Don't Miss
Scientists: First woman apparently cured of HIV
Bizarre video shows hundreds of birds suddenly drop …
Arizona priest resigns after thousands of invalid …
New York girl missing since 2019 found under stairs
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming …