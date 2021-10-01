WERLA: A Fundraiser to Help the Animals!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Biskie talks with Tami Randall and Theo the Squirrel of Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation of Louisiana (WERLA) about their work, and their upcoming fundraiser! Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation of Louisiana (WERLA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to provide care for sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife while promoting education with regard to the preservation and conservation of Louisiana’s wildlife. The conservation and relocation of all wild animals eligible for release is a priority; housing, kenneling and flight pens are essential to facilitate the reentry of these animals back into the wild. Check out their rummage sale and new t-shirts on Saturday from 10-2, at 3507 Kresswick Street in Bossier City. To learn more about WERLA or make a donation, visit http://werla.net/