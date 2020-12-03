What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Need ideas for those Thanksgiving leftovers? Try making these turkey sliders. It’s a quick and easy way to use your leftovers differently and deliciously. Biskie Duncan is in the kitchen to show you how. The items you’ll need for this dish are some leftover turkey or ham, Hawaiian Rolls, swiss cheese or any cheese of your choice, cranberry sauce, and a casserole dish. This dish is customizable, so have fun spicing up your holiday leftovers! Recipe below.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 package Hawaiian Sweet Rolls (12 count)
- 3 cups cooked turkey, diced or sliced
- 1 cup prepared cranberry sauce
- 6 slices of swiss cheese
- 4 Tablespoons of butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon poppy seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Line a 9×13 inch baking dish with non-stick foil, or prepare with baking spray.
- Separate the Hawaiian Rolls (top and bottom portion) and place the bottom half of each roll into the prepared baking dish.
- Layer with turkey, cranberry sauce and cheese then place the top half of the rolls back on top.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the melted butter, mustard, garlic powder and poppy seeds.
- Pour mixture over the top of the buns, and use a brush or spoon to spread evenly over the top.
- Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for 3 more minutes, uncovered.
- Serve immediately