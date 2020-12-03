What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - Make your holiday magical this year, visit the Marshall Wonderland of Lights. This year's Marshall Wonderland of Lights has made many accommodations to ensure you have a safer experience when you visit. Tourism Director Mallori James and Rachel Chapman join the show to discuss the details and changes to the event. Visitors can enjoy Outdoor Christmas Markets on December 5th and December 12th, an Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk on December 12th, the Marshall Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet on December 19th, the Wonderland of Sites on December 19, and carriage rides! To find out more information and to book tickets for your carriage ride, you can visit the Marshall Wonderland of Lights Facebook page @WonderlandOfLightsTX or visit their website http://www.wonderlandoflights.net/.