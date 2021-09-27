What to love about Loving Living Local

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Public Safety Alert issued Monday in Washington, D.C., warns of the "alarming increase" of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The pills are sometimes deadly, and are being mass-produced by criminal drug networks.

The alert, the first issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in six years, says 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined. The agency warns that the pills have been seized in every U.S. state in "unprecedented quantities."