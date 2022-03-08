Shari Wood and Susan Stanford from Bossier City Animal Control are in the studio to talk about all the exciting things going on at Bossier Animal Services.

There are lots of ways to be involved, fostering is always a great way to help, but you can also come in and help take care of animals in the shelter. Most people don’t realize how many parts there are to running a shelter, and there are all things volunteers can also help with. Those that are good with social media, and photography can help with media content needed to help connect these sweet babies with their furever homes.

No, matter how you choose to volunteer, you will make a difference in a pets life. What can be better than that?

To see pets available for adoption, or for more information about volunteering; visit Bossier Animal Shelter located at 3217 Old Shed Rd. in Bossier.

You can also reach them online, or by phone at (318) 741-8496, and you can also find them on Facebook.