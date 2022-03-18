Claudia Jordan shares her vision and purpose behind “White Lies.” A stage play she has written and produced. Joining her today is Sandra Calvin, Non-Profit CEO of H.O.P.E.C.A.R.E Foundation.



Claudia is hoping to highlight the value of choosing the route of honesty because you don’t have to go down the route of telling those little white lies. But when you do, you find yourself telling another little white lie to cover the first, and before you know it, things are out of control.



This dynamic storyline snowballs as the white lies get out of control, each scene has a little Easter egg for those watching about the truth that will eventually come out in the wash later on; you can’t hide from the truth is just one of the many things Claudia is hoping the viewers take away from her play.



The goal behind this production is to help those in need; within the community. Claudia is partnering with the H.O.P.E.C.A.R.E foundation, as well as local performers to give back to the area that helped her launch her career twenty-five years ago.

The play will be held at the Strand Theatre on March 19th.

For tickets to the event visit thestrandtheatre.com.