Why Mack Guilbert donated his hair to charity

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie sits down with Mack Guilbert, a young boy that decided to grow his hair out and donate it to charity. If you’re interested in learning more about hair donation, you can visit locksoflove.org for more information.
