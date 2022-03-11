Walter Brock, owner of Wild Wally Tees is sharing the motivation behind the Love for Ukraine Tee campaign.

It’s no secret that people in Ukraine need help, they need shelter, food, medical supplies and all kinds of things during this tragic time for those in Ukraine.

The people in Ukraine who are depending on the rest of the world to help out during what is for some the most tragic time of their life, are Moms, Dads, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, or Sisters. In America it’s easy for us to say something is sad, and have sympathy for people, but what are we doing to change it? How are we making a difference? What if these were members of my family, or your family? What would you want someone to do?

Wild Wally Tees is doing their part by donating $10 from every shirt sold to help provide medical supplies in Ukraine. Many people are in desperate need of medical care, and there are not enough supplies. People are facing amputations, burns, and other extremely painful injuries without any anesthesia. People are are getting infections because there aren’t enough clean bandages to properly treat their cuts and wounds.

If you would like to make a difference by purchasing a Love for Ukraine tee, you can learn more at LoveForUkraine.com.

Wild Wally Tees is located at 2405 Misty Lane in Ruston Louisiana and be reached at 318-564-5139.