LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Want to win amazing prizes all year long? Join Club 365. The Shreveport Regional Arts Council’s fundraiser Club 365 is in full swing, and they’re giving you ten chances to win amazing prizes from style, food, health, beauty, and fun, for 365 days. All you have to do is join the club at www.joinclub365.com. Make sure to tune into Loving Living Local every weekday at 12:30 p.m. to find out if you’re a Club 365 winner.