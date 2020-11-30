Win a Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen dinner for two for a year | Join Club 365
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Frank Harris IV and Sean Sullivan of Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen join Biskie Duncan in the kitchen to make a warm Artimis’ mushroom salad (recipe below). Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen is also donating to Club 365. Their prize donation is a dinner for two ($100 per month) at Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen. You can have a chance to win this and more amazing prizes when you join Club 365. Visit www.joinclub365.com.
WARM MUSHROOM & SPINACH SALAD
baby spinach tossed with locally raised mushrooms sautéed with garlic & shaved red onion,
finished with toasted pecans, brown butter-balsamic vinaigrette, roasted garlic goat cheese crostini
BROWN BUTTER BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
1 TBSP DIJON MUSTARD
6 OZ BALSAMIC VINEGAR
2.5 OZ WHITE BALSAMIC VINEGAR
2 TSP CHOPPED GARLIC
10 OZ BROWN BUTTER
10 OZ EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL
1 TSP CHOPPED FRSH ROSEMARY
TO TASTE: KOSHER SALT & WHITE PEPPER
PREPARATION:
Combine the mustard, garlic, and vinegar. Mix well with a whisk and whisk the oils in a steady stream to incorporate. Season with salt and pepper.
GARLIC CONFIT
2 C FRESH GARLIC CLOVES, PEELED
½ C WHITE WINE
¼ C WATER
½ C EVOO
½ C SALAD OIL
1 ROSEMARY SPRIG
2 THYME SPRIGS
TO TASTE: KOSHER SALT, FRESHLY GROUND BLACK PEPPER
PREPARATION:
Put everything in a small pot, bring to simmer over low heat, simmer until liquid has gently evaporated and the cloves have softened and turned a deep golden color, 30-40 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool, drain and use RESERVING THE OIL. If not using right away, cover with cooled oil in a container with a lid and refrigerate.
HERBED GARLIC GOAT CHEESE
16 OZ GOAT CHEESE
2 TBSP CHOPPED FRESH ROSEMARY
2 TBSP CHOPPED FRESH THYME
¼ CUP CONFIT GARLIC
PREPARATION:
In a mixing bowl with a paddle, combine goat cheese, thyme, and rosemary. Mix in a small amount of E.V.O.O. if needed to bring together