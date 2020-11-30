Win a “golden ticket” to the Robinson Film Center | Join Club 365
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Club 365 Marketing Director Casey Jones and Meghan Hochstetlar of the Robinson Film Center visited us in-studio to discuss the amazing prizes that you have a chance to win when you join Club 365. Only just $1 a day to support the arts in Northwest Louisiana allows you to win some amazing prizes like the “golden ticket” prize donated by the Robinson Film Center. The “golden ticket” allows you access for a year to any movie at the Robinson for free! There are more awesome prizes to win when you join. Visit www.joinclub365.com to learn more.