Win a Horseshoe Casino staycation and more | Join Club 365

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie Duncan met up with Dylan James, VP of Marketing, and Ashley Wade, VP of Human Resources, to discuss Horseshoe Casino’s donation to Club 365. When you join Club 365, you have a chance to win five deluxe king rooms, 10 dinners for 2 at Jack Binion’s Steakhouse, and 10 breakfasts for two. There are many more amazing prizes you can win when you join. Win a prize day every day for a year when you join Club 365. Club 365 welcomes everyone in the Ark-La-Tex to join the club! Go to www.joinclub365.com to sign up with 10 chances every day to win! Make sure to tune into KTAL NBC 6 at 12:30 for the Loving Living Local show on weekdays and the evening news on weekends to see the prize announcements!

