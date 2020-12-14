Win a one year gym membership to Anytime Fitness | Join Club 365

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie Duncan met up with the owner of Anytime Fitness, Paul Rushing, to discuss his donation to Club 365. You can win a one-year gym membership to Anytime Fitness when you join club 365. Anytime Fitness is located at 855 Pierremont Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106. Win a prize day every day for a year when you join Club 365. Club 365 welcomes everyone in the Ark-La-Tex to join the club! Go to www.joinclub365.com to sign up with 10 chances every day to win! Make sure to tune into KTAL NBC 6 at 12:30 for the Loving Living Local show on weekdays and the evening news on weekends to see the prize announcements!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Loving Living Local 600x600
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss