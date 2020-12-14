Win a one year gym membership to Anytime Fitness | Join Club 365

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie Duncan met up with the owner of Anytime Fitness, Paul Rushing, to discuss his donation to Club 365. You can win a one-year gym membership to Anytime Fitness when you join club 365. Anytime Fitness is located at 855 Pierremont Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106. Win a prize day every day for a year when you join Club 365. Club 365 welcomes everyone in the Ark-La-Tex to join the club! Go to www.joinclub365.com to sign up with 10 chances every day to win! Make sure to tune into KTAL NBC 6 at 12:30 for the Loving Living Local show on weekdays and the evening news on weekends to see the prize announcements!
January 01 2021 12:00 am