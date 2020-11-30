Win a set of “318” or custom-made beer glasses | Join Club 365

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Club 365 Marketing Director Casey Jones visits C&C Mercantile and Lighting to meet local artist and co-owner of C&C Mercantile and Lighting, Lauren Ross, to discuss her pop art, as well as other local artists. Casey also spoke with Derek Simmons, co-owner of C&C Mercantile and Lighting, to discuss ArtiFact, Ross and Simmon’s new business venture, which is connected to C&C Mercantile and is a place for artists to practice their mediums and sell their work. While there, they chatted about their donation to Club 365, a set of “318” or custom-made beer glasses. You can have a chance to win this and more amazing prizes when you join Club 365. For more information, visit www.joinclub365.com

