Win a piece of Rodrecas Davis art created exclusively for members of SRAC’s Club 365

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL) Rodrecas Davis, coordinator of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Grambling University, is donating a unique piece of art that will be given to a member of Club 365. Rodrecas is not divulging just what that piece will be, but said it will involve fabric and imagery.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and concerns, SRAC has pivoted its annual Christmas in the Sky fundraiser to an exciting new program where supporters of local arts can contribute, have chances to win monthly prizes for an entire year while staying safe in the comfort of their own homes.

For $365 or $1 per day, members get 10 chances to be in the monthly drawings, beginning Dec. 12. Club members can win more than one package, but each time a member wins, their chances drop by one, meaning after the first win, the member goes down to nine chances, the second win, eight chances and so-on.

