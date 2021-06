SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - On Monday, a Caddo District Judge added legal interest to the $9.6 million already ruled to be owed to Shreveport water and sewer customers for overbilling them over a 10-year period.

That raises the original judgment up to approximately $11.3 million due for water and sewer overcharges owed to more than 100,000 Shreveport residents, represented by the Harper Law Firm.