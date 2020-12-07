Win two custom pillows and more from Milling Around Interiors | Join Club 365

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - Biskie Duncan sits down with the Manager of Sid Potts, Inc., Holly Garret, to discuss their donation to Club 365. After almost two decades in the public jewelry business, Sid Potts introduced a totally new direction in the local fine jewelry business. Sid Potts, Inc., “A Private Jeweler and Diamond & Estate Broker,” was established in 1997 as an alternative to the typical mall jewelry store. Today, Sid Potts, Inc. remains a unique concept in the Shreveport market, where clients are offered a truly one-of-a-kind buying experience. Sid Potts, Inc. is donating 12 beautiful jewelry pieces to Club 365. You can visit Sid Potts at 8535 Business Park Dr., Shreveport, LA 71105 or online at www.sidpotts.com. For more information on how you can win this prize and more amazing prizes, visit www.joinclub365.com.