Win two custom pillows and more from Milling Around Interiors | Join Club 365

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie Duncan visits Milling Around Interiors to discuss their prize donation to Club 365. Biskie sits down with Amanda Haynie to discuss some of what Milling Around Interiors has to offer, how they’re supporting the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, and their donation to Club 365. Not only does Milling Around Interiors specialize in one area of interior design, but they also offer custom window treatment, fabric, bedding, pillows, and more! You can visit Milling Around Interiors at 310 Ockley Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105, or their website www.millingaroundinteriors.com. For more information on how you can join Club 365, visit www.joinclub365.com.

