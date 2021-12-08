Wrapping Presents & Working on the Tree!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— We were feeling festive in the kitchen and carried on with our decorating and present wrapping! Have you put up the tree yet?
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— We were feeling festive in the kitchen and carried on with our decorating and present wrapping! Have you put up the tree yet?
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.