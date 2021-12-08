Wrapping Presents & Working on the Tree!

Despite lots of clouds returning to the ArkLaTex, look for the warming trend to continue with record-highs possible Friday. Thunderstorms look likely Friday evening and Friday night with severe weather possible. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return this weekend.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday resulting in the beginning of a quick warming trend that will last through Friday. Temperatures Wednesday began in the 30s and 40s and have returned to the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Look for the warming trend to continue Thursday despite the return of lots of clouds. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely begin in the 40s and low 50s. Expect afternoon highs to reach the low to middle 70s thanks to a breezy south wind.