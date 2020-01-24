You can help save the koalas with Great Raft Brewing

SHREVEPORT, La. – Great Raft brewing has created a beer that will help WIRES Wildlife Rescue actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife.

Great Raft Brewing brewed a special version of its flagship Commotion American Pale Ale called “Commotion Down Under.” The beer features three Australian-grown hop varieties called Vic Secret, Ella and Galaxy.

“Commotion is normally dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, which are grown in the Pacific Northwest. We wanted to switch it up and feature exclusively Australian-grown hops to create a unique beer,” said Andrew Nations, president and co-founder of Great Raft Brewing.

“Commotion Down Under” will be released at Great Raft Brewing on Friday, January 24 at 4 pm. The beer will be available on draft for $5 and can be purchased to-go in a 32 oz crowler for $12. The limited-edition crowler label is customized with a distinct Australian flare, featuring Australian wildlife and insignias. One dollar from every pint and crowler sold will go directly to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

In past years, Great Raft Brewing has worked to raise money for and enhance the local community through its charitable giving. In 2019, Great Raft Brewing raised over $18,000 for area non-profits, and has donated over $100,000 since its inception in 2013. After seeing the devastation in Australia, the Great Raft team wanted to do something unique to raise awareness and send relief for the Australian bushfire disaster.

“Giving back is in the fabric of who we are at Great Raft. Not only do we want to make great beer and enhance local beer culture, but we want to make our community and world a better place. While our charitable efforts are usually focused in the ArkLaTex, we felt compelled to get involved to help our friends in Australia,” said Lindsay Nations, vice president and co-founder of Great Raft Brewing.

Since September, 17.9 million acres of Australia have burned in one of the country’s worst fire seasons on record. An estimated 28 people and 1 billion animals have been lost to the fires which have also destroyed almost 2,000 homes.

“We have a soft spot in our hearts for animals and have partnered with numerous local animal shelters and charities here locally over the years. We chose to support WIRES Wildlife Rescue through this fundraiser to extend our reach to support the billions of animals affected by the bushfires,” Lindsay Nations added.

To increase the impact and to encourage involvement by those who may not drink beer, Great Raft Brewing is also raffling off a one-of-a-kind stuffed koala by local artist Kaithlyn Cortez, owner of Earth Wrinkles and a Great Raft beertender. Each entry costs $5 and can be made at the brewery or via the Great Raft online store. There is no limit to individual entries. All proceeds will go directly to WIRES. We will announce the winner of the raffle on Monday, January 27th.