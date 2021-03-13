Skip to content
Meet the FOX 33 Team
Anchors
Alexandra Meachum
Fernanda Hernandez
Brad Cesak
Ark-La-Tex Weather Authority
Todd Warren
Josh Marcisz
Jesse Kelley
Sports Team
Wesley Boone
John Sartori
Reporters
Sydney Simone
Epiphany La’Sha
Darran Todd
Digital Team
Carolyn Roy
Nikki Henderson
Nancy Cook
Tyler Johnson
The Lynn Vance Show
Lynn Vance
News Director
John Walton
