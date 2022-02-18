Meet the Leadership Team

  • Mark McKay, Vice President
  • Marcus Stroud, News Director
  • Terri Cobb, Human Resources Director
  • Marissa Diaz, Digital Director
  • Katharyn DeVille, Marketing Director
  • Glynn Duncan, Director of Sales
  • Casey Ryan, General Sales Manager
  • Johhny Norris, Digital Sales Manager
  • Eric Sullivan, Local Sales Manager

