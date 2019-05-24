2019 Memorial Day events to honor our military heroes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- You can honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by attending Memorial Day events across the ArkLaTex.

Here is the list of events:

2019 Memorial Day Program - 11 a.m. Monday, May 27 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery on 7970 Mike Clark Rd., Keithville, LA - Keynote speaker will be John Mercer, Disabled American Veterans Department Commander

Hempstead County Memorial Day Ceremony - Monday, May 27 9:30 a.m. (musical tribute) and 10 a.m. (ceremony) on the front lawn of the Hempstead County Courthouse at 400 South Washington, Hope, Ark.

Remembering Those Who Served - Shreve Memorial Library will hold this event from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, May 24 at 603 Latimer St., Mooringsport

Weekly Craft Memorial Day Flags - Shreve Memorial Library will hold this event from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Hwy 71, Hosston

Harrison County Memorial Day Ceremony - 11 a.m. until noon Monday, May 27 at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on 1804 S. Washington, Marshall, Texas - Guest speaker will be Bob Snead, U.S. Army Warrant Officer (ret.)

Tolling of the Bells Ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Lowe-McFarlane American Legion Post on 5315 S. Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport

Memorial Day Observance Ceremony - 8 a.m. Monday, May 27 inside the Sunrise Amphitheater at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery on Hwy 80 East, Haughton. Guest speaker will be Retired Lt Colonel Monte Parker from the Air Force

Memorial Day Service - 10 a.m. Monday, May 27 at Greenwood Cemetery on 130 E. Stoner Ave., Shreveport. DAV Chapter No. 30 and assisted by the Parkway Junior Air Force ROTC. Guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jon Johnson

