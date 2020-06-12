WATCH LIVE: BAFB bomber unit welcomes new commander

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A historic bomber unit at Barksdale Air Force Base will welcome a new commander today.

According to BAFB, at 10:08 a.m. Friday, June 12 U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mark Weatherington will assume command of Eighth Air Force and the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center from Maj. Gen. James Dawkins Jr. during a change of command ceremony.

Click here to watch the live Eighth Air Force change of command ceremony

Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth”, is the numbered air force responsible for the service’s B-1, B-2, and B-52 bomber fleet as well as the Air Force’s airborne nuclear command and control aircraft. The historic unit dates back to the WWII era and has called the Shreveport-Bossier City area home since 1975.

Weatherington said, “To serve alongside the men and women of such a historic unit, and amongst such a welcoming community, is truly an honor.”

Weatherington will also be the commander of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, a newly formed unit that serves as the central command and control center for all operations within Air Force Global Strike Command.

The J-GSOC is the primary organization supporting the Air Forces Strategic commander, the warfighting air component to U.S. Strategic Command.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited people in attendance and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

