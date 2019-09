BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hurricane evacuees from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina soar into the ArkLaTex to escape Hurricane Dorian.

Barksdale Air Force Base will house the F-16s as Dorian makes its way toward the coast.

Shaw Air Force Base is currently under HURCON 2, which means destructive winds are possible within 24-hours.

