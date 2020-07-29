BAFB: Memorial services for Col. Steven dePyssler to be held on Friday, July 31

Retired Col. Steven L. dePyssler (right), director of military retiree affairs for Barksdale, poses for a photo with Col. Sara Ann Custer (left), 2nd Mission Support Group commander, following a building dedication ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 8, 2019. The renaming of the newly established dePyssler Mission Support Group building was announced back in July 2019 after dePyssler celebrated his 100th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tessa B. Corrick)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Barksdale Air Force Base announced Wednesday that a memorial service and funeral procession will be held in honor of Retired Col. Steven dePyssler on Friday, July 31.

According to BAFB, the memorial is slated to begin at 10 a.m. in Hoban Hall, followed by a funeral procession and B52H Stratofortress flyover along Barksdale Boulevard at noon. Retired USAF Col. Steven dePyssler died early Saturday morning, according to the Bossier Press Tribune, which for many years published the retiree newspaper dePyssler established and edited that was sent to retirees and their families all over the world.

“I will miss his spirit,” said Col. Sara Custer, Air Force Global Strike Command, A1 director.

“His contributions will live on through his immense legacy.”

Col. dePyssler, who was the Barksdale Air Force Base Retiree Affairs Office director, served in World War II, the Korean War, the French Indo-China War, the Bay of Pigs Invasion, and the Vietnam War. BAFB says his legacy includes 38 years of service in the United States Army Air Corps and the Air Force, and 41 years volunteering with the retiree affairs department.

