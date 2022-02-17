BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base will move a decommissioned B-1B Lander to its final resting place to Barksdale’s Global Power Museum airpark on Friday.

According to Barksdale’s Public Affairs Office, the effort to move the B-1B Lancer from the flightline to the museum will require effort from multiple units from across BAFB.

The B-1B bomber remains an iconic American symbol of airpower for nearly 40 years with the first production B-1B taking flight in Oct. 1984, and the first delivery to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, in June 1985. The bomber was first used in combat to help operations against Iraq during Operation Desert Fox in Dec. 1998.

Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepare to remove parts from a decommissioned B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is slated to be on display in Barksdale’s Global Power Museum in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas remove an engine from a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The engines and all usable parts were salvaged from the B-1 before being displayed at the Barksdale Global PowerMuseum in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Airmen from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, remove a F-101 engine from a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is equipped with four F-101 jet engines giving it approximately 30,000 pounds of thrust per engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

An Airman from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, removes a panel from the rear of a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 was flown to Barksdale to be decommissioned and displayed at the Barksdale Global Power Museum as a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Senior Airman Jack Reeves, 7th Components Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, removes a panel on the wing of a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The fuel tanks located in both wings of the B-1 are pumped before parts are removed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Airman 1st Class Jarrett Scott, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to move a 3k trailer into position for removing a F-101 engine from a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is equipped with four F-101 jet engines giving it approximately 30,000 pounds of thrust per engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

An Airman from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, removes a panel from a B-1B Lancer’s wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The fuel tanks located in both wings of the B-1 are pumped before parts are removed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

Jet fuel is drained from the center gas tank of a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is slated to be on display in Barksdale’s Global Power Museum in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

After being placed on display, the bomber will serve as a tribute to its years of service providing long-range precision strike anytime anywhere, Barksdale says.