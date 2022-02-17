BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Barksdale Air Force Base will move a decommissioned B-1B Lander to its final resting place to Barksdale’s Global Power Museum airpark on Friday.
According to Barksdale’s Public Affairs Office, the effort to move the B-1B Lancer from the flightline to the museum will require effort from multiple units from across BAFB.
The B-1B bomber remains an iconic American symbol of airpower for nearly 40 years with the first production B-1B taking flight in Oct. 1984, and the first delivery to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, in June 1985. The bomber was first used in combat to help operations against Iraq during Operation Desert Fox in Dec. 1998.
After being placed on display, the bomber will serve as a tribute to its years of service providing long-range precision strike anytime anywhere, Barksdale says.