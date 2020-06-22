BAFB to receive $48 Million in funding for critical gate project

The beginning of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier City.

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) – A gate project for Barksdale Air Force Base is getting additional federal funding.

Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham announced Monday that the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act will include $48 million for a new entrance and gate complex at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Abraham says the project will allow access to BAFB from the I-220 interchange and pave the way for the construction of a $290 million weapons generation facility.

“Barksdale Air Force Base is a critical base of operations for the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, and also supports vital jobs and businesses in north Louisiana. This project will consolidate more of the Global Strike Command’s assets at Barksdale and ensure north Louisiana remains its home for years to come, ” says Congressman Abraham.

The NDAA is Congress’s annual defense authorization bill which sets the priorities for funding the Department of Defense throughout the following year.

The $48 million is in addition to $12.25 million the project received in 2018.

