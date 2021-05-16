Barksdale AFB West Gate will close overnight Sunday-Tuesday for maintenance

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The West Gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, 500-574 Barksdale Blvd., will close overnight at 6 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and will re-open at 6 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The three-day 12-hour closures are so maintenance work can be performed.

During the evenings the West Gate is closed, the North Gate will be open and remain the base’s 24-hour access point through Tuesday.

Maintenance at West Gate may cause traffic modification during open hours.

All gate operations will return to normal at 6 a.m. Wednesday.  

