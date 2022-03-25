BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Col. Mark Dmytryszyn will soon be leaving for a new position at the Pentagon, and a member of Barksdale leadership is stepping up to replace him.

In a ceremony to be held on March 31 by the 2nd Bomb Wing command will be transferred to Col. Scott Weyermuller, the previous Vice Commander of the 8th Air Force at Barksdale. Weyermuller also served as the Vice Commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing from 2019 through 2021.

Also known as “Col. Macho,” Weyermuller has served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. He “pinned on” the rank of Col. in a ceremony with his family, including his wife and three children in a ceremony in Feb. 2019. He previously served as the commander of the 393rd Bomb Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. Col. Weyermuller explained in an interview in 2019 that one of his priorities is the families stationed here.

“Part of our 2nd Bomb Wing vision is ‘to be the best at taking care of our families’,” said Weyermuller. “Our command and supervisory chains here take the welfare of our spouses and families very seriously, and we understand the challenges at home when a military member is deployed or a spouse has to switch jobs due to a PCS (permanent change of station). After all, we’re spouses, moms, and dads too.”

As commander of the 2nd Bomb Wing, he will be responsible for providing combat-ready B-52H aircraft crews and combat support for global operational tasks. Barksdale’s installation commander supports 32 tenant units, including Headquarters, Air Force Global Strike Command, Headquarters of the 8th Air Force, the Air Force Reserve Command, and 307th Bomb Wing. He is responsible for the welfare of more than 11,400 military and civilian personnel, 6,300 family members, and 25,000 retirees.