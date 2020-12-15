Bossier Chamber shows support for BAFB airmen with sweet holiday treat

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Chamber of Commerce showed their appreciation to airmen at Barksdale Air Force Base by delivering a special holiday treat.

On Tuesday the Bossier Chamber Military Relations Committee helped sort and package 3,000 cookies, which were donated by Margaritaville Resort Casino, for 1,000 airmen stationed at BAFB.

The Committee participated in the holiday thank you event in partnership with the Military Affairs Council and the Barksdale Spouses Club.

In total, there were more than 5,000 cookies delivered by First Sergeants to single airmen who live in the barracks.

Bossier Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Liaison Kattie Hollay said, “It is important to give back to our local military members for everything they do for us. We know these cookies are just a small treat, but we hope they feel the support and well wishes behind the gesture.”