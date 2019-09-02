BREAKING: Ft. Rucker soldier dead following training event

Military

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — The Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office has released information concerning a soldier’s death this weekend.

According to a release, officials learned around 8:30 p.m Sunday that a soldier was taken to Southeast Health after suffering from “symptoms during a training event.”

The soldier then died at around 9 p.m.

Currently, no cause of death has been determined, and the soldier’s identity will not be released until the next of kin are notified.

We will continue to follow this story.

