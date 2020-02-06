Dad back from deployment surprises sons at school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In an exclusive story you’ll see here on Arklatexhomepage:

A local family shares their long-awaited reunion as a military dad returns home from deployment and surprises his two sons.

The boys thought it was just an average school day when it became one they’ll never forget.

Inside Shreve Island Elementary on Wednesday afternoon, Sergeant David McGarrity waits to see his oldest son’s face for the first time in-person after being deployed overseas for the past nine months.

As his son’s class rounds the corner, you can see when little David realizes it’s his dad.

The mom named Amanda is in the background capturing the moment on her phone. She organized the surprise with help from teachers and the principal.

“No words to describe it. No words. He’s my first born so he’s my everything so it’s great to see him,” Sgt. McGarrity said.

“What was it like to see your dad today? Amazing,” replied 9-year-old David John McGarrity.

This was just the first surprise of the day.

“How do you think your brother is going to react? He’s going to be running at him full speed,” David John said.

He was right.

Sergeant David waited in another part of the school to surprise his youngest son Kristofor, who came running to him.

Now they’re all together again as a family.

“Taking role of both mom and dad when he’s not physically here is tough but I’m glad I did it. But I’m super glad he’s home,” said Amanda McGarrity, David’s wife.

The McGarritys’ said the next step is to just spend time together as a family. Their long-awaited day is an emotional one.

“You’re getting big and heavy!” Sgt. David told his 5-year-old. “It’s my backpack,” Kristofor replied. “Oh, it’s your backpack that’s why you’re getting heavy,” David laughed.

It’s happy tears as they grab backpacks and check out of school early. Walking hand-in-hand toward a home that now has their dad back again.

Amanda said she plans to cook their traditional “Dads Back Home Dinner” of steak, loaded bake potatoes and asparagus.

