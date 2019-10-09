DOTD updates progress on I-20/I-220 BAFB Interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- 9,000 truckloads of dirt have been hauled as work continues on the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project in Bossier City, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., stopped in to check on the progress of the BAFB Interchange Project, observing trees being cleared and dirt being added.

“It’s about a $72 million investment of infrastructure, but more importantly this is about securing jobs, working with the Barksdale Air Force Base and providing a safe alternative to travelers, who are using the interstate coming and going through and around the interstate,” said Wilson.

According to DOTD, this project has been in the making for 20 years and will create a new access road into BAFB extending southward from the existing I-20/I-220 interchange.

The new road and gate will consider projected population growth, increased traffic counts, enhance security, and will improve traffic congestion at other base entrance points. It will also improve access times for Barksdale employees and their families, providing easier commutes to schools and other local attractions.

The expected completion date for the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project is October 2021.