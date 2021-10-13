Fort Hood soldier found dead behind company barracks

FORT HOOD, Texas – A soldier assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood has been found dead behind his company barracks.

LTC Jennifer Bocanegra tells FOX 44 the soldier was found unresponsive last Saturday, and was later pronounced dead.

The soldier’s death is under investigation. Next of kin has not been notified.

Source: 1st Cavalry Division