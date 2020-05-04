Honor heroes at Louisiana Veterans homes by displaying American flag

BATON ROUGE, La.— The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs is calling on everyone to join them in honoring the heroes living and working at the state’s five Veterans homes.

LDVA Secretary COL Joey Strickland is asking all residents to display an American flag on Friday, May 8 as a way to pay tribute to our military heroes and to the medical staff who take care of them.

Everyone is encouraged to display an American flag at their home or business and post a picture of it on the Department’s Facebook page.

COL Strickland said, “We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to each and every veteran living in our homes for their service to our country and state. We are also extremely grateful for the more than 700 staff members at our veteran homes who heroically care for our nation’s heroes, especially during this pandemic. These healthcare professionals have gone above and beyond over the past several weeks, and I could not be prouder of their unselfish service to our Louisiana veterans and their families.”

The state’s five veterans homes are:

Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Bossier City

Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe

Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson

Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Reserve

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings

The Department’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/VetAffairs.La.Gov.

For more information about the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, visit www.vetaffairs.la.gov.