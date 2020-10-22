Johnson pushes for BAFB to be considered for new telecommunications program

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson wants Barksdale Air Force Base to be considered for a new Department of Defense telecommunications program.

Johnson wants the DoD to consider Barksdale AFB as a candidate for its newest high-tech telecommunications program to test fifth generation (5G) wireless defense applications.

Johnson, along with Sen. Bill Cassidy, sent the letter to DoD Secretary Mark Esper.

“We believe Barksdale possesses certain characteristics that serve the interests of the Department of Defense in carrying out this program…the fast-growing cyber corridor along Interstate 20 in Louisiana could magnify Barksdale’s 5G testing through the development of non-military applications for this program, thus ensuring taxpayers and the Department of Defense receive the greatest possible return on this investment.”

Click here for the letter.

