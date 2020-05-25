Marshall Legion Commander not letting pandemic stop him from honoring fallen soldiers Memorial Day

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An American Legion post in Marshall has found a safe way to honor their fallen comrades for Memorial Day 2020.

Mark Haynes is the commander for American Legion Post #267. He’s an Air Force veteran who served 15 tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Normally, they go to all of the local cemeteries in Harrison County for Veterans Day and Memorial Day to place flags on all of the graves of passed veterans.

Safety restrictions because of the pandemic have prohibit them from visiting this year. The Marshall Independent School District decided to collaborate with the Post to allow flags to be placed in front of their district building.

“They allowed us to put some flags out there and we spelled out, I heart USA,” said Haynes,”Me and my daughter and some were putting out there putting them up. It was like you know what let’s try something different. She came up with the heart idea. We put USA and then ‘I love USA’ basically.”

Haynes expressed this new way of honoring was different and challenging because you’re trying to make sure everybody can see the new message. While they were doing it, people were stopping and honking their horns or giving them a thumbs up.

You can check out the display at the intersection of Five Notch Road and East End Street in Marshall.

