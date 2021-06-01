Memorial Day: NW Louisiana Veterans Cemetery honors those who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Veterans gathered Monday at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to remember those who gave their lives in service of the country.

“We all greet each other with the same impression of respect. With the title fellow veterans. There is no higher honor,” said Major General James Graves

Theme of this year’s Memorial Day at Northwest Louisiana Veterans cemetery was, “The importance of remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

“We have to remember not only those service members who gave their lives, but the family members that they left behind,” said Don Howard, Director Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery.

Carolyn Whitely, an attendee whose father died last year is buried the cemetery, said her dad wanted to fight for his county and had told the family he wanted to volunteer for the Korean War.

President of the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery Foundation Lee Jeter was gratified to see all the veterans who came out for the ceremony.

“It’s a privilege for those who are still breathing this fresh air; it is a privilege and honor to and come out and pay tribute to those who have given that sacrifice,” Jeter said.

Sadly, Graves said sometimes veterans are seen as damaged goods.

“Many of us have been knocked around a good bit, including me, but I am not damaged goods for my service, I am strengthened goods,” he said.