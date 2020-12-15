NSU president inducted as Barksdale AFB honorary commander

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The president of Northwestern State University has been inducted as an honorary commander at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Dr. Chris Maggio was sworn in Thursday during a ceremony at the military base.

The goal of the honorary commander program is to build and maintain a strong and lasting bond between Barksdale Air Force Base and surrounding communities, while exposing community leaders to important role of today’s military.

This is the second year Maggio received the honor.

The U.S. Air Force developed the honorary commanders program to improve community relations with the service.

Civilian leaders from around the region are paired with specific units and encouraged to exchange ideas and experiences while building relationships.

Maggio was paired with 2nd Bomb Wing leadership.

The military commanders immerse their honorary commanders in the unit’s mission, structure and programs, and invite them to take part in quarterly activities and other events on base allowing the honorary commander to observe their duties and the mission.

Honorary Commanders use their insight into base operations, missions requirements, and capabilities to facilitate partnerships with the local community to bridge the military-civilian gap and serve as military advocates within their spheres of influence in the local community.