KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs encourages the public to attend a funeral service to honor 13 veterans who died with no known family members.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will hold a public burial at 10:30 a.m. to honor 13 veterans for their service. Cemetery staff, Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, and the LDVA veterans assistance counselors worked to find family members of the veterans but remain unclaimed. The LDVA encourages local veteran organizations and the public to attend to honor them as they are laid to rest.

“It is so important for the community to come together to honor these veterans who have no known family members,” said Secretary Strickland. “These men served our country with honor, and we want to bury them with the dignity that they deserve.”

The 13 veterans being laid to rest are:

PVT Edward Eugene Arnold, Army

SFC Ernest Roy Dill, Army

PV1 Mark Vincent Fox, Navy

A1C Terrance Keith Hunt, Air Force

SGT Perry Jenkins Jr., Army

PFC Frances Marion Neely, Marines

SR Harvey Lee Ramsey, Navy

SR/PV1 Edward Troy Rash Jr., Navy/Army

SN James Edward Rountre, Navy

SP4 Phillip Gregory Vogelman, Army

SR Johnnie Ferrell Watkins, Navy

PV2 Charles Emmett Whittington II, Army

PFC Clifton Williams, Army

The Northwest Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery is located at 7970 Mike Clark Road in Keithville. Officials say seating under the committal shelter is limited. If you would like more information about the service, call (318)925-0612.

Thirty-one unaccompanied veterans have been laid to rest at the five veteran cemeteries run by the LDVA over the last two years. When a veteran is unclaimed by friends or family, the National Cemetery Administration provides a no-cost burial in one of the Department of Veteran Affairs National Cemeteries.

The brief ceremonies usually include prayer, the ringing of a bell, the presentation of the colors, and reading the name of each veteran interred. A folded American flag would be presented to the family at most military funerals. However, since the veterans are unattended, the flag is symbolically handed to a volunteer. The Honor Guard also performs Taps and a salute.

Many veterans groups around the country make it their mission to attend these funerals to ensure they aren’t buried alone.