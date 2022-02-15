KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs encourages the public to attend a funeral service to honor 13 veterans who died with no known family members.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery will hold a public burial at 10:30 a.m. to honor 13 veterans for their service. Cemetery staff, Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, and the LDVA veterans assistance counselors worked to find family members of the veterans but remain unclaimed. The LDVA encourages local veteran organizations and the public to attend to honor them as they are laid to rest.
“It is so important for the community to come together to honor these veterans who have no known family members,” said Secretary Strickland. “These men served our country with honor, and we want to bury them with the dignity that they deserve.”
The 13 veterans being laid to rest are:
PVT Edward Eugene Arnold, Army
SFC Ernest Roy Dill, Army
PV1 Mark Vincent Fox, Navy
A1C Terrance Keith Hunt, Air Force
SGT Perry Jenkins Jr., Army
PFC Frances Marion Neely, Marines
SR Harvey Lee Ramsey, Navy
SR/PV1 Edward Troy Rash Jr., Navy/Army
SN James Edward Rountre, Navy
SP4 Phillip Gregory Vogelman, Army
SR Johnnie Ferrell Watkins, Navy
PV2 Charles Emmett Whittington II, Army
PFC Clifton Williams, Army
The Northwest Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery is located at 7970 Mike Clark Road in Keithville. Officials say seating under the committal shelter is limited. If you would like more information about the service, call (318)925-0612.
Thirty-one unaccompanied veterans have been laid to rest at the five veteran cemeteries run by the LDVA over the last two years. When a veteran is unclaimed by friends or family, the National Cemetery Administration provides a no-cost burial in one of the Department of Veteran Affairs National Cemeteries.
The brief ceremonies usually include prayer, the ringing of a bell, the presentation of the colors, and reading the name of each veteran interred. A folded American flag would be presented to the family at most military funerals. However, since the veterans are unattended, the flag is symbolically handed to a volunteer. The Honor Guard also performs Taps and a salute.
Many veterans groups around the country make it their mission to attend these funerals to ensure they aren’t buried alone.